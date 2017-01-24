Coroner IDs man killed by semitrailer in loading dock of Las Vegas grocery store

The identity of the man who was accidentally run over by a semitrailer in a grocery store loading dock was released Monday by the Clark County Coroner.

Robert Warren Verzani’s body was found by another semitrailer driver about 8:30 a.m. Friday in the rear loading dock of the Albertsons on 5975 W. Tropicana Ave. Police believe Verzani, 44, was not in clear view when the tractor-trailer pulled out of the loading dock, crushing him or pinning him against a wall.

Verzani may have been hiding or taking shelter under the parked 1989 Freightliner, police said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner didn’t realize he had hit Verzani and drove off. Police brought the driver back to the scene after tracking the truck down, Metropolitan Police Department officer Paul McCullough said.

McCullough said Friday the driver did not display signs of impairment.

Verzani’s death marks the fifth traffic fatality investigated by Metro in 2017 and the fourth traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.