Coroner IDs motor scooter driver killed in crosswalk crash

An 80-year-old motor scooter driver who died in a crash Jan. 10 has been identified.

She was Catherine Lorraine Gainey of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Her cause of death was blunt force injuries.

Gainey was injured after a car struck her scooter on West Charleston Boulevard at the South Cimarron Road intersection. She had been traveling on the crosswalk against the signal, police said. The car drove through the green light, hitting Gainey.

She died later that evening at the University Medical Center.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.