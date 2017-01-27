Coroner IDs pedestrian hit, killed on Monday night

A pedestrian who died in a crash Monday evening has been identified.

He was 51-year-old Bradley Rund, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His city of residence is unknown.

Rund and another man were struck in a crosswalk on North Boulder Highway at Sun Valley Drive, near Harmon Avenue.

As of Tuesday, the second man was in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Rund’s death is the sixth traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

