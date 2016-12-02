Coroner IDs woman found dead in Las Vegas home with high levels of carbon monoxide

The woman found dead in a northwest valley home Thursday evening has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

She was Kristi Telles, 43, and her city of residence is unknown, according to the coroner. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Las Vegas police received a call regarding a suicide attempt about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, according to dispatch logs.

When medical personnel arrived at the home, 6605 Crosstimber Court near West Gowan Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, they were met by a man exhibiting signs of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Fire Department officials put on the appropriate gear to enter the home and found Telles dead at the scene.

Szymanski said the home contained “extreme levels of carbon monoxide.” A carbon monoxide detector will give an alert when a level of 35 parts per million is detected. Szymanski said levels between 50 and 75 ppm raise serious concerns.

The man was taken to MountainView Hospital in unknown condition, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said Thursday.

He said police believed the incident was drug-related.

As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators were still waiting for carbon monoxide levels to decrease, Szymanski said. Investigators do not wear protective gear and must wait for the levels to dip to zero.

“It was taking a long time for levels to go down,” Szymanski said. He had not received an update as of 11:45 a.m. Friday and said the incident is still under investigation.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.