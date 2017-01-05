Couple who died in apparent suicide at Silverton were Henderson residents

The Clark County coroner has identified the couple who died Wednesday night in an apparent suicide at the Silverton.

Henderson residents Emi and Glen Yamasaki, both 63, were seen arriving at the Silverton’s parking garage, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, and parking on the fifth floor, the highest level of the garage, police said.

The couple climbed onto a wall and then jumped.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.

For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.