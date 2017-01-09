Crews fight fire at warehouse southeast of downtown Las Vegas

A commercial warehouse caught fire southeast of downtown Las Vegas early Monday morning.

Clark County fire crews fought the blaze at 2075 Palm St., near Fremont Street and East Sahara Avenue, after arriving about 4:30 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan wrote in a release.

The building was fully engulfed in flames, the release said. The fire was out by 5:30 a.m.

Units from the Las Vegas Fire Department assisted with the call. Crews were still working to find hot spots inside the warehouse.

No one was injured, the release said. Damages weren’t yet estimated.

