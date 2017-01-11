Erratic driver is arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles, light pole in downtown Las Vegas

An erratic driver is in custody after crashing into three vehicles and a light pole in downtown Las Vegas.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried at about 12:20 p.m. to stop a car that was being driven erratically near East Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards. The driver wouldn’t stop and continued toward East Bonneville Avenue “in an unsafe manner,” Metro said.

At one point, the vehicle was driving in the wrong direction on Bonneville Avenue.

The driver ended up in the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway, crashing into three other cars and a light pole, Metro said.

No injuries were suffered in the crash, Metro said.

The driver is in custody and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, Metro said. Charges against the driver were not immediately available.

Westbound lanes of Charleston Boulevard at Maryland Parkway are closed as Metro investigates. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

