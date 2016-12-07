Las Vegas officials favor senior living proposal for downtown Symphony Park

The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday to sign a negotiating agreement with a development group proposing a senior living complex for four parcels at city-owned downtown Symphony Park.

The council voted unanimously in favor of a six-month exclusive negotiating agreement with Symphony Park Development Co. LLC, which has pitched a senior-style complex at a 61-acre former rail yard that currently houses the Smith Center for the Performing Arts and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Braisn Health.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman abstained from voting because she has a shared interest in a piece of property with one of the development group’s principles, she said.

The exclusive negotiating agreement allows the city to work through large-scale plans that require reaching a consensus on land purchase price, environmental remediation and the scope of the development.

The senior living proposal may include both independent and assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing facilities, medical office, research and laboratory facilities, according to the agreement.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.