Fake bills rain down on U.S. 95 in Las Vegas, causing a minor accident

Someone tried to make it rain with fake money Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95.

Bills in several denominations were seen flying through the air on U.S. 95 near the Jones exit about 2:30 p.m., and it caused chaos on the highway.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said drivers were pulling over in the travel lanes to pick up the money.

When the Highway Patrol arrived, troopers found different denominations of currency on the highway. Troopers quickly determined that the currency was counterfeit, Buratczuk said.

The currency chaos also caused a minor traffic crash between two vehicles near the Jones exit, but no one was injured.

The Highway Patrol collected the counterfeit bills from the highway, but Buratczuk urges anyone who drove away today a little “richer” to turn in the money to the Highway Patrol or a local Metropolitan Police Department station as soon as possible.

“If they spend that money, it’s a federal crime,” he said. “Turn it in tomorrow, no questions asked. We just want to keep the bills out of circulation.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.