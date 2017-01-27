Fatal motorcycle-car crash closes Rancho between Craig, Lone Mountain

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle shut down a major thoroughfare in the northwest valley and Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the crash about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of North Rancho and North Torrey Pines drives, police said.

Speed appeared to be a factor in the collision of a blue sedan with a motorcycle, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center, and one of them died, police said.

Rancho was shut down between Lone Mountain and Craig roads as of 8 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Hank advised drivers to avoid the area. The department’s collision investigation unit is looking into the crash and will release more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

