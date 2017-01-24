Posted 

Fatal motorcycle crash blocking lanes on US 95 near Rainbow

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near the Rainbow exit, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

(RTC FAST Cameras)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95.

The Highway Patrol reported the motorcycle crash about 2 p.m. on Twitter. The single-vehicle crash happened on northbound U.S. 95 near the North Rainbow Boulevard exit.

The driver died at the scene.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist was driving at a high speed before the crash, NHP spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Three left lanes are currently blocked and will be for “at least a couple of hours,” Stuenkel said. Motorists can expect delays and should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

