Fatal motorcycle crash blocking lanes on US 95 near Rainbow

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95.

The Highway Patrol reported the motorcycle crash about 2 p.m. on Twitter. The single-vehicle crash happened on northbound U.S. 95 near the North Rainbow Boulevard exit.

The driver died at the scene.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist was driving at a high speed before the crash, NHP spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Three left lanes are currently blocked and will be for “at least a couple of hours,” Stuenkel said. Motorists can expect delays and should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

