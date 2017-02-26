Girl critically injured after hit by car at Sunset Park

A 3-year-old girl was critically injured after a car struck her inside Sunset Park Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a black Acura sport utility vehicle struck the girl, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The family fought with the driver after the girl was struck. About 10 people were involved in the fight, Rogers said.

No further information was immediately available.

