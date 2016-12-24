Here are the holiday closures around the Las Vegas Valley

HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)
State offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)
County offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)
Las Vegas municipal offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)
Las Vegas Parks and Recreation: Call individual facility
North Las Vegas municipal offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)
North Las Vegas Parks and Recreation: Call individual facility
Henderson municipal offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)
Henderson Parks and Recreation: Call individual facility
Boulder City municipal offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)
Boulder City Parks and Recreation: Call individual facility
Clark County Courts: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)
U.S. Postal Service: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)
Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: Closed Saturday and Sunday
North Las Vegas Library District: Closed from Thursday through Monday (Christmas Day observed)
Henderson District Public Libraries: Closed from 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday .
Boulder City Library District: Closed Saturday and Sunday
Clark County School District: Closed Friday and Monday (Christmas Day observed)
College of Southern Nevada: Classes not in session; classes resume Jan. 17
UNLV: Classes not in session; classes resume Jan. 17
Nevada State College: Classes not in session; classes resume Jan. 17
Republic Services of Nevada: Regular trash collection
Southwest Gas: Office closed from Friday through Monday, (Christmas Day observed); emergency service available
NV Energy: Office closed Saturday and Sunday; emergency service available
Review-Journal: Delivery as usual
Banks: Call individual bank