Here are the holiday closures around the Las Vegas Valley

HOLIDAY CLOSURES

Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)

State offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)

County offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)

Las Vegas municipal offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)

Las Vegas Parks and Recreation: Call individual facility

North Las Vegas municipal offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)

North Las Vegas Parks and Recreation: Call individual facility

Henderson municipal offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)

Henderson Parks and Recreation: Call individual facility

Boulder City municipal offices: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)

Boulder City Parks and Recreation: Call individual facility

Clark County Courts: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)

U.S. Postal Service: Closed Monday (Christmas Day observed)

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: Closed Saturday and Sunday

North Las Vegas Library District: Closed from Thursday through Monday (Christmas Day observed)

Henderson District Public Libraries: Closed from 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday .

Boulder City Library District: Closed Saturday and Sunday

Clark County School District: Closed Friday and Monday (Christmas Day observed)

College of Southern Nevada: Classes not in session; classes resume Jan. 17

UNLV: Classes not in session; classes resume Jan. 17

Nevada State College: Classes not in session; classes resume Jan. 17

Republic Services of Nevada: Regular trash collection

Southwest Gas: Office closed from Friday through Monday, (Christmas Day observed); emergency service available

NV Energy: Office closed Saturday and Sunday; emergency service available

Review-Journal: Delivery as usual

Banks: Call individual bank