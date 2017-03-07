Las Vegas cops create art, raise money at ‘Cops & Canvas’

Posted 

&quot;America Supports the Blue &quot; by Las Vegas police officer Darryl McDonald during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees browse through art pieces displayed during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Art pieces are displayed during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

&quot;America Supports the Blue &quot; by Las Vegas police officer Darryl McDonald during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

&quot;Afternoon Delight&quot; by Las Vegas police officer Todd Fasulo Jr. during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A steel butterfly necklace created by Las Vegas police officer Brent Garcia during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sheriff Joe Lombardo looks through art pieces on display during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill, left, talks with officer Darryl McDonald, who created the art piece &quot;America Supports the Blue,&quot; during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officer Darryl McDonald during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

&quot;Dramatic Fjord&quot; by Capt. Matt McCarthy during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees browse through art pieces displayed during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees browse through art pieces displayed during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees line up for drinks during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees browse through art pieces displayed during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Metropolitan Police Department officer Darryl McDonald, 37, didn’t always plan to be a cop.

He graduated from UNLV with a focus on architecture and sculpture in 2005 and designed custom pools until the economy went downhill.

In 2009, he joined the police force out of his faith-instilled desire to lead a life of service. “I wanted something consistent, where I can actually go out and serve people,” McDonald said.

On Thursday evening at Fashion Show mall, the desire to serve was on full display as officers showcased the art they had created for a benefit auction.

The “Cops & Canvas” event was sponsored by Friends of the LVMPD Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides funds for training, equipment purchases such as body cameras, and even has a reserve fund to aid fallen officers’ families.

At Neiman Marcus, about 100 people gathered in the posh Mariposa room in full view of the Strip, bidding silently on the two dozen pieces of art as they indulged in wine and appetizers.

Tom Kovach, executive director of Friends of the LVMPD, said the event was not only designed to raise money for the foundation, but also to show a different side of the officers.

“They’re there to keep us safe, but sometimes people take it for granted,” Kovach said. “They have talents and creativity beyond their day jobs.”

Photographs, paintings and jewelry were among the items up for bid. McDonald’s art piece stood out: a 36-by-20-inch American flag made out of nearly 5,000 9 mm shell casings. “I’d never dealt with that type of medium before. It was something different that I thought would be cool,” McDonald said.

It took many hours to complete the piece. “Endless nights,” McDonald said with a chuckle. “It’s like reading a good book, you just can’t drop it,” he added.

The inspiration for the piece, titled “America Backs the Blue,” came during January’s “True Blue” community safety month when the city’s government buildings were lit in blue.

McDonald’s piece sold for $5,000.

McDonald does other works of art of for charitable purposes; in November, he donated a sculpture to the First Choice Pregnancy Center.

“That’s a good way to express who I am,” McDonald said. “I build off of an emotion or a feeling.”

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

 