Man dies after he was run over in southeast Las Vegas store parking lot

A 53-year-old man died after a vehicle ran over him in a southeast valley Smith’s parking lot, police said.

The man may have been sleeping in the lot located at 4965 E. Sahara Ave., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the call at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday and found the man dead at the scene.

Police said the incident may have occurred earlier, possibly sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver did not remain at the scene to report the crash, police said in a statement Thursday. There is no lead suspect.

Metro has decided not to count the death as a fatal collision because the incident occurred on private property, but the death remains under investigation by the department’s collision investigation section.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner once next of kin have been notified.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call Metro at 702-828-8189. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

