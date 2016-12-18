Man dies in east Las Vegas crash, may have had medical episode

A 64-year-old man died in a Saturday afternoon vehicle crash the east valley.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened at 3:51 p.m. on East Russell Road east of South Hollywood Boulevard. Police said the man drove a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee out of a driveway from New Silver Bowl Park onto East Russell Road, heading north.

He crossed the east and west lanes of East Russell, rode over a curb and struck a block wall at the Silver Pines Apartments, 6650 E. Russell Road, police said.

The man was transported to Henderson Hospital, where he died. Preliminary information suggests he might have had a medical episode.

Las Vegas police continue to investigate the crash. The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

