Man dies several weeks after crash outside restaurant

An 81-year-old man succumbed to his injuries Thursday from a crash outside an International House of Pancakes restaurant earlier this month.

On Feb. 3, the man had opened the door of a Dodge Journey that was backing out of a parking space by the IHOP at 9651 Trailwood Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The man did not fully enter the vehicle and was thrown into a hand rail and onto the ground. The car then hit a tree, Metro said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died Feb. 20, Metro said.

Police said the car’s driver was also 81.

The decedent’s name will be released once next of kin has been notified.

