Metro, NHP to watch for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

The public could be stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in the Las Vegas Valley on the night of St. Patrick’s Day.

Between 7 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, Metropolitan Police Department officers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint targeting drug and alcohol impaired drivers, the department announced in a statement.

The selected location of the DUI checkpoint, which has not been released, has had approximately 199 reports of collisions and 51 calls reporting impaired drivers.

Thirty-two arrests for DUI were made at the last checkpoint in this location, police said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol also announced in a statement that it will concentrate their forces on impaired drivers during the holiday weekend.

“Don’t rely on the luck of the Irish,” the Highway Patrol said in a statement. “If you drive impaired, you will be arrested.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.