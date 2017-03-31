MLK Boulevard closure begins Monday for several months

Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed for several months starting Monday morning as crews continue to work on the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange known as Project Neon, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Martin Luther King will be closed between Oakey Boulevard and the Interstate 15 on-ramp from Monday through July, NDOT spokeswoman Adrienne Packer said. The following day, Oakey will be reduced to one lane in each direction between I-15 and Westwood Drive through July.

During that time, crews will install drainage boxes and related connection under both streets. Access to a nearby fire station and Martin Luther King onramp to I-15 will remain open, Packer said.

