Nevada Highway Patrol car rear-ends vehicle on U.S. 95

A fender bender involving a Nevada Highway Patrol car caused a chain-reaction of collisions on southbound U.S. Highway 95.

The Nevada Highway Patrol car, a Dodge Charger, rear-ended a silver Mercedes about 6:35 p.m. on U.S. 95, just south of the Las Vegas Boulevard exit. The Mercedes was then pushed into the left travel lane, where it was struck again by a Lexus, said Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The trooper driving the car was not injured, and no one was transported to the hospital, Buratczuk said.

The left two travel lanes are currently blocked, and motorists should expect delays.

“Our supervisors are on scene investigating the crash,” Buratczuk said.

It was unknown as of Wedneday evening what caused the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

