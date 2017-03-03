New mini-golf complex coming to Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas

A new mini-golf complex from the owner of King Putt is expected to open at Boulevard Mall by the end of summer.

King Putt owner Jeff Swanlund said the new 30,000-square-foot complex will about double the size of his other locations.

He plans to hire twice the staff size, employing 40 people at the yet-to-be-named complex.

People interested in applying for a job can visit kingputtlv.com for more info.

The complex will feature mini-golf, electric go-karts for riders ages 8 and older and laser tag. It will also sell pizza by the slice at the entrance, which will be across from Boulevard’s recently opened aquarium.

“We’re excited,” Swanlund said. “It’s going to be a fairly awesome place for families.”

Swanlund is still going through the building permit process with Clark County. He recently signed a lease for space at Boulevard, mall general manager Timo Kuusela said. The mall is located near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road.

Having a mini-golf complex follows mall owner Sansone Cos.’s directive to find unusual tenants to anchor the mall in light of brick-and-mortar retail’s struggle competing with online shopping.

Sansone Cos., bought the mall in 2013 and remodeled it in 2015. In December, the mall opened SeaQuest Aquarium as an anchor tenant. A month later, Macy’s announced the Boulevard location as one of 68 stores nationwide to close before the end of the year.

“We continue to move away from traditional retail eroded by Amazon and other online retailers to family entertainment for the hard-working families of Las Vegas,” mall manager Kuusela said.

King Putt’s Swanlund said he looked for a couple of years for a third location after the success of the King Putt locations at 7230 W. Lake Mead Blvd. near Tenaya Way, and 27 S. Stephanie St. in Henderson near the 215 Beltway.

