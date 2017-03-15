Paradise Road reopens after man threatens to jump from Hard Rock parking garage

A man surrendered to Las Vegas police after he threatened to jump from the eighth floor of the Hard Rock Hotel parking garage on Tuesday evening.

The garage at the 4455 Paradise Road hotel was closed as was the road as Metropolitan Police Department officers worked to de-escalate the situation. Police were called about 9:50 p.m.

Lt. David Gordon said SWAT units and crisis negotiators were getting in place when the man surrendered to police. He was taken into custody about 11:30 p.m. and Paradise Road reopened shortly afterward.

Traffic was temporarily diverted and delayed in the area of Paradise and Harmon Avenue.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.