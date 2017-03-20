Park Service plans to offer Wi-Fi at popular spots around Lake Mead

Do you want to get away from it all but still be able to check in on Facebook?

Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced plans Monday to provide wireless internet access to developed areas of the 1.5 million acre playground, possibly as early as this summer.

The National Park Service is seeking public input on the proposal, which involves putting up some small antennas and dishes as part of a five-year contract with an internet service provider.

If the service is put in place, visitors would be able to access the Wi-Fi network — for an as-yet-undetermined fee to be paid to the service provider — at Boulder Beach, Cottonwood Cove, Echo Bay, Katherine Landing and Temple Bar.

Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover said the park also hopes to add Wi-Fi at Willow Beach, though getting a signal to the bottom of Black Canyon would be a challenge.

The Park Service currently offers free wireless internet access at the Lake Mead visitor center and at park headquarters in Boulder City. Vanover said some of the park’s marina operators also offer internet plans.

“The goal is to really modernize the visitor experience,” she said.

Feedback on the proposal will be accepted through April 2 both online at go.nps.gov/lakewifi and by mail at: Lake Mead National Recreation Area Superintendent; Attention: Proposed Wi-Fi Project; 601 Nevada Way; Boulder City, Nevada; 89005.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com. Follow @refriedbrean on Twitter.