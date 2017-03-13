Pedestrian critically hurt after being struck by car in east Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in the east valley Sunday evening.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said the man was struck by a Toyota Avalon about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Flamingo Road near U.S. Highway 95.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Stuenkel said.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was not injured.

Stuenkel said it’s unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

