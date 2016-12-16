Police investigate rollover accident that critically injured Las Vegas man

A Las Vegas man was critically injured in a rollover crash in the northwest valley Thursday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash on West Centennial Parkway at North Torrey Pines Drive that occurred about 8:30 p.m.

Carlos Arias-Aguilar, 29, was speeding eastbound on Centennial in an SUV when the vehicle jumped the curb, drove into a dirt area east of the intersection and struck a fence post and overturned, police said.

Arias-Aguilar was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. Evidence at the scene suggested alcohol was a factor in the crash, police said.

He was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. The investigation is ongoing, police said Friday.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.