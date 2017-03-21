Power restored after car crash in south Las Vegas

Power has been restored to nearly 3,000 people in the south valley Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a power box, according to NV Energy.

Las Vegas police officer Laura Meltzer was unsure if anyone involved in the crash sustained injuries. It was also unclear if the vehicle that struck the power box was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Multiple traffic lights were out in the area, but power has been restored, according to NV Energy.

