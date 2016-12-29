Rio evacuated for second electrical fire

Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning.

Clark County firefighters responded to the Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, about 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found light smoke on the 21st floor.

After Thursday’s fire guests were evacuated from the Masquerade tower because the hotel’s backup power could not support fire suppression systems. No injuries were reported.

The fire appears to be linked to an electrical issue on the 14th floor, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Another fire on Wednesday evening led to the hotel relocating guests in about 400 rooms due to a related power outage.

All evacuated guests are being relocated to other Caesars Entertainment-owned properties.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.