Rio evacuated for second electrical fire

Rio Hotel & Casino (Google Street View)

Emergency vehicles line up in front of the Rio hotel/casino on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Emergency personnel gather in front of the Rio hotel/casino on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

A man and a child walk in the drive way of the Rio hotel/casino on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Emergency vehicles line up in front of the Rio hotel/casino on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

A man walks with luggage in the drive way of the Rio hotel/casino on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio on Thursday, Dec. 29,2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

A man and woman stand in front of the Rio hotel/casino on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

A family who said they are guests at Rio hotel/casino walk on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 to the hotel to see if they can pick up their bags. Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

A family who said they are guests at Rio hotel/casino wait for a ride on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Guests were evacuated after another electrical fire broke out at the Rio early Thursday morning.

Clark County firefighters responded to the Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, about 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found light smoke on the 21st floor.

After Thursday’s fire guests were evacuated from the Masquerade tower because the hotel’s backup power could not support fire suppression systems. No injuries were reported.

The fire appears to be linked to an electrical issue on the 14th floor, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Another fire on Wednesday evening led to the hotel relocating guests in about 400 rooms due to a related power outage.

All evacuated guests are being relocated to other Caesars Entertainment-owned properties.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 