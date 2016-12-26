Posted Updated 

Slot player wins $2.6M on Wheel of Fortune at MGM Grand, IGT reports

web1_web1_igt_wheel-of-fortune-slots6-0418_0_7664837.jpg
International Game Technology's Wheel of Fortune machine. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A slot player in Las Vegas apparently hit a multi-million dollar jackpot at a Strip hotel just before Christmas.

International Game Technology reported on Twitter that the $1 Wheel of Fortune game was hit for $2,620,550 at the MGM Grand on Christmas Eve.

The winner was not identified. No other information was immediately available from IGT.

Winners of major jackpots usually get the option of a lump sum payment or monthly payouts, often spread out over 20 years.

According to IGT website, some $3 billion has been paid out on Wheel of Fortune slot jackpots.

IGT’s popular Megabucks jackpot currently stands at just over $10.6 million.

 