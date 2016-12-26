Slot player wins $2.6M on Wheel of Fortune at MGM Grand, IGT reports

A slot player in Las Vegas apparently hit a multi-million dollar jackpot at a Strip hotel just before Christmas.

International Game Technology reported on Twitter that the $1 Wheel of Fortune game was hit for $2,620,550 at the MGM Grand on Christmas Eve.

#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune $1 just hit at MGM Grand Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $2,620,550.24. Congrats to the latest winner! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) December 25, 2016

The winner was not identified. No other information was immediately available from IGT.

Winners of major jackpots usually get the option of a lump sum payment or monthly payouts, often spread out over 20 years.

According to IGT website, some $3 billion has been paid out on Wheel of Fortune slot jackpots.

IGT’s popular Megabucks jackpot currently stands at just over $10.6 million.