State Bar of Nevada wants to disbar lawyer charged with stealing millions from clients

A State Bar of Nevada disciplinary panel on Thursday recommended disbarring jailed probate lawyer Robert Graham over the alleged theft of millions of dollars from clients.

The recommendation will be forwarded to the Nevada Supreme Court for action.

At an hour-long hearing, Assistant Bar Counsel Janeen Isaacson laid out the case to take away Graham’s license, alleging he stole more than $17 million from clients over the years.

The figure tops the more than the $15 million in thefts prosecutors cited in January after they obtained an indictment against Graham for looting trust funds in three of his cases.

Prosecutors have said they expect to file additional criminal charges against him.

Grand jury transcripts allege that Graham funneled an average of $187,000 a month in client funds into an operating account to run his law practice and pay bills, including $244,000 in taxes to the IRS and hundreds of thousands of dollars in television advertising.

Graham, 52, who is in custody on $5 million bail, did not appear at the state bar hearing or contest it. He was represented by attorney P. Sterling Kerr, who did not challenge the evidence presented by Isaacson.

The three-member disciplinary panel, chaired by attorney Luke Puschnig, also recommended Graham pay $17.2 million in restitution to his former clients and a $1 million fine to the state bar’s client security fund.

Isaacson, who at one point choked up when discussing some of Graham’s victims, had sought both amounts.

Puschnig described the Graham case as “overwhelming” because of its many victims. He and his fellow panel members took less than 15 minutes to reach their decision behind closed doors.

The state bar filed a complaint against Graham on Dec. 8, just days after he abruptly closed his Summerlin law office and abandoned more than 100 cases. His license was temporarily suspended in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

