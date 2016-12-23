McCarran International unveils latest line of employee uniforms

It wasn’t exactly Fashion Week in Milan, New York or Paris, but airport customer service representatives from McCarran International strutted their stuff along a runway Thursday to show off their newest attire.

In true Las Vegas style, travelers were treated to a pop-up fashion show inside Terminal 1, where five models showed off an updated collection of uniform ensembles.

From now on, the airport’s customer service workers are able to mix-and-match options that include a choice of black or royal blue pants, skirts, vests and jackets that are sensibly paired with crisp, white shirts.

Known as the new “McCarran Collection,” the uniforms are completed with a pop of color coming from gold-colored neckties and scarves speckled with blue stars and white airplanes.

“It’s a fresh, new look,” Erika Hanuscin, a 23-year-old worker at the McCarran’s lost-and-found office, said shortly after the fashion show. “It’s way more modern than what we had before.”

The uniforms are a far cry from the dull and outdated “McCarran mauve” outfits that were worn for the past decade by the airport’s 50 passenger service representatives and supervisors.

The new duds, airport officials said, are aimed at attracting the attention of inquiring travelers who need some help finding their way around the nation’s eighth-busiest airport.

“We’re approaching a new year, but with the new year we wanted to have a new look for some of the most important people that work in our airport, in terms of customer service,” airport spokesman Chris Jones said. “We wanted them to have an attire that was befitting of their importance to the airport, so we spent a lot of times going over options with them.”

Several passengers strolling through the baggage claim area stopped to briefly watch, clap and cheer the workers participating in the fashion show.

As the closing model, Andrew Ray provocatively unbuttoned his black jacket and took a spin for spectators as RuPaul’s “Supermodel” blared on the speakers.

“The Strip always changes, and we as customer service representatives should evolve with those changes,” said Ray, who has worked at the airport for nearly four years.

“Honestly, I love the colors,” Ray said. “They’re vibrant and we had a good time out there.”

