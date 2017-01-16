Driver dies after crashing into semitrailer near Moapa; lanes blocked

A driver died Monday afternoon near Moapa after a crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Las Vegas.

Just after noon, a black Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed into a semitrailer on U.S. 93, south of state Route 168, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. Both vehicles caught fire, and the pickup driver died at the scene.

The semitrailer driver was flown to University Medical Center, Stuenkel said. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

There were no other passengers in the semi, but it’s unknown whether there were other passengers in the pickup truck, Stuenkel said.

U.S. 93 is blocked in both directions and drivers should seek alternate routes, Stuenkel said. State Route 168 is available to drivers as a detour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

