Former Reno city manager cleared of sexual harassment allegations

RENO — Reno’s former city manager has been cleared of wrongdoing in a five-month investigation into allegations he sexually harassed three female employees.

But the Reno Gazette-Journal reports the investigation uncovered shortcomings in Andrew Clinger’s performance that led to the initial complaints and ultimately his termination.

An independent investigator hired by the Reno City Council found deep dissatisfaction with Clinger at both the council and staff level. That unhappiness prompted three women to file initial complaints that the investigator — retired Clark County Judge David Wall — described as “meritorious.”

Wall found Clinger did not engage in sexual harassment. But he said the women were justified in raising concerns about a hostile work environment and a fear of retaliation.