Nevada Highway Patrol to debut new uniforms in January

The Nevada Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that it will debut new uniforms for the new year.

Troopers patrolling the state’s roadways will begin suiting up in the new gray uniforms starting Jan 1.

In a statement, the Highway Patrol said it wants “to avoid any confusion or concern due to an unfamiliar uniform.” Troopers may be seen in the familiar navy blue uniforms until all new uniforms have been issued.

Highway Patrol vehicles will not change.

