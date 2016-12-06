Posted 

Nevada Highway Patrol to debut new uniforms in January

web1_nhp_uniforms_7539182.jpg
The Nevada Highway Patrol will have new uniforms starting in January. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Nevada Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that it will debut new uniforms for the new year.

Troopers patrolling the state’s roadways will begin suiting up in the new gray uniforms starting Jan 1.

In a statement, the Highway Patrol said it wants “to avoid any confusion or concern due to an unfamiliar uniform.” Troopers may be seen in the familiar navy blue uniforms until all new uniforms have been issued.

Highway Patrol vehicles will not change.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

 