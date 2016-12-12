Person dies after fiery crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Mercury

One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Mercury in Nye County.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a red passenger car traveling south on U.S. 95 near mile marker seven swerved into the northbound lanes and into the path of a tractor-trailer hauling wood, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The two vehicles collided, and the driver and sole occupant of the red passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer partially overturned, rupturing one of its diesel fuel tanks that then caught fire, Buratzuk said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Pahrump Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

U.S. 95 is shut down in both directions while NHP investigates and clears spilled diesel from the highway. Traffic is being diverted via state route 160 for vehicles traveling south and toward Mercury for vehicles traveling north.

