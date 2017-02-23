Stranded hiker, 19, from Nevada rescued near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A stranded hiker from Nevada is safe after a search and rescue team in southern Utah pulled her off a cliff in a snowstorm near Cedar City.

Iron County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nik Johnson says crews had to trek about 2 miles in extremely rugged terrain Wednesday evening to rescue 19-year-old Kennedy Hunt.

Johnson says Hunt and a friend had been hiking along the Thunderbird Gardens Trail in the red hills east of Cedar City when a large rock fell and hit her knee.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 5:20 p.m. and the friend was able to direct them to the cliff above the trail.

She eventually was brought down safely and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Johnson says Kennedy attends college in Nevada but her hometown wasn’t immediately known.