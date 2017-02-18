Trump approves Nevada’s request for disaster declaration because of flood damage

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval said Saturday that President Donald Trump approved Nevada’s request for a major disaster declaration because of January flood damage in Northern Nevada.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency told Sandoval that federal disaster assistance will be available to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe weather from Jan. 5 to Jan. 14.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President Trump and his team at FEMA for acting swiftly and making these funds available,” Sandoval said.

He also thanked Nevada’s congressional delegation for highlighting the urgency of the state’s request.

“The state has taken immediate action to begin road repairs and flood recovery across northern Nevada but there’s considerable work to be done,” Sandoval said. “This declaration will add significant resources to our efforts and we will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure these funds are used effectively to help Nevadans rebuild.”

The declaration identified the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. Total official damage is assessed at $14.82 million.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.