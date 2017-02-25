6 displaced by condominium fire in North Las Vegas; officials suspect arson

Six people have been displaced by a Saturday morning condominium fire in North Las Vegas that fire officials believe may have been arson.

About 5:15 a.m., the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the condo fire at 3537 Mercury St. near Civic Center Drive and East Gowan Road, fire captain Cedric Williams said.

When crews arrived, the first and second stories of condo “C” were engulfed in flames, Williams said. No one was at the condo during the fire and there were no injuries. Crews knocked down the fire in about 25 minutes, Williams said. The department has reason to believe it’s arson, Williams said.

Southern Nevada Red Cross is helping the two men, two women and two children displaced by the fire. Damages are estimated at $250,000. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

