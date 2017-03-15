Car surfing incident injures 1 in North Las Vegas

A car-surfing teenager is in the hospital after falling off a vehicle in North Las Vegas.

About 12:45 p.m., a teenager was seen car surfing north of Cheyenne High School on the 4400 block of Ferrell Street. When the teenager fell off the car, the driver fled the scene, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

As of 2:30 p.m., the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and was being detained.

The teenage boy, who police say is 17 or 18, was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. It’s unknown if he will be fined for car surfing.

“There is a law that states passengers must ride inside the vehicle,” Cavaricci said.

