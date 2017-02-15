Deceased Uber driver remembered as a hard-working father, provider

Laszlo Varga, the Las Vegas man killed Sunday by a driver suspected of driving drunk, was his family’s sole breadwinner as an Uber driver, family members said.

While transporting two passengers in his Volkswagen Tiguan, Laszlo’s car was hit by a drunk driver who was speeding past a red light on East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road. The impaired driver reportedly smelled of alcohol and told police he had been drinking beer and mixed drinks and was incredibly drunk.

The suspect, Alex Sadler, was taken into custody and charged with three accounts of a DUI, speeding and failing to obey traffic lights. Two passengers in Varga’s Volkswagen were transported to the Medical Center with minor injuries.

Varga’s daughter, Jessica Christine Varga, started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral services. Varga was described as being dedicated and hard-working, doing anything he could to provide for his family.

“I just wanted to give everyone a thank you for all the support all of you have given me and my family,” Jessica wrote on Facebook in remembrance of her father.

Uber released a statement saying, “No family should have to suffer such a devastating loss. Our hearts go out to Laszlo’s family, and we wish the riders a speedy recovery.”

