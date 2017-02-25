Fire causes severe damage to North Las Vegas home

No one was injured in a North Las Vegas fire Friday afternoon that caused severe damage to a home.

Firefighters responded to the two-story house at 6536 Arrowbear Lane about 2:30 p.m. Friday, and found heavy smoke and flames in the home’s four-car garage, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

A man, woman and child were inside the home when the fire started but were not injured. The fire was contained in about 50 minutes and did not spread to neighboring homes, the Fire Department said.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and that it caused about $150,000 in damage.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.