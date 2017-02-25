Posted Updated 

Las Vegas police investigate barricade situation where man threatened to harm girlfriend’s baby

web1_stand-off_022517ev_004_8057081.jpg
Police activity on Rainbow Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_stand-off_022517ev_001_8057081.jpg
Police activity on Rainbow Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_stand-off_022517ev_002_8057081.jpg
A man rides his bike near police activity on Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_stand-off_022517ev_003_8057081.jpg
People watch police activity on Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation where a man threatened to harm his girlfriend’s baby while she was at work Saturday afternoon.

About 11:30 a.m., police responded to the La Ventana Apartment Homes at 2901 N. Rainbow Blvd., Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Metro said a woman called police, saying she was “scared” that she had left her 10-month-old baby with her boyfriend while she was working. The woman told police that her boyfriend threatened to harm her and the baby if she didn’t come home, Rogers said.

As officers arrived on scene, the man threatened to harm the baby a second time because he was angry that his girlfriend called police.

Metro’s SWAT units arrived and took the man into custody about 2 p.m., Rogers said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 