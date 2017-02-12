Man killed in possible DUI crash in North Las Vegas

A man died Sunday morning after a crash in North Las Vegas.

About 6:45 a.m. police responded to a two-car crash near Centennial Parkway and Losee Road, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

A Chrysler 300 and a Volkswagen Tiguan collided near the intersection, sending three people to the University Medical Center, Cavaricci said. The driver of the Volkswagen died at UMC, while the two other people hospitalized suffered from minor injuries.

“At this point, we believe the Chrysler 300 is at fault,” Cavaricci said. Impairment appears to have been a factor and police say the Chrysler may have run a red light, she said.

North Las Vegas police recommend that drivers avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

