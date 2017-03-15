Man stung by hundreds of bees after finding hive in North Las Vegas

One person is in critical condition after suffering from several hundred bee stings in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

About 2:30 p.m., the North Las Vegas Fire Department was called out to the area of West Craig Road and Simmons Street for reports of a man who had encountered a beehive in a cellphone communication tower.

“He was doing some type of work up there,” Fire Department Capt. Cedric Williams said.

Williams said when the man climbed up the cell phone tower, several hundred bees stung him. He was transported to Centennial Hills Hospital in critical condition.

Two other people were stung and treated at the scene, he said. They are expected to live.

As of 4 p.m., the fire department was still working “to fight the bee hive,” Williams said. A bee keeper has been requested to save as many of the bees possible.

Surrounding businesses in the area have not had to be evacuated.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.