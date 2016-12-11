Posted 

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairweb_7554909.jpgBuy Photo
Mark Blackwood, floor supervisor at Lone Mountain Aviation, an aircraft repair company, walks past aircraft on display during an open house at the North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_002_7554909.jpg
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows one of their MD 530F helicopters during an open house at the North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_008_7554909.jpg
Tommy Suell, chief pilot for Steelman Aviation Charter, poses for a photo in a Pilatus PC-12 owned by Steelman during an open house at the North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_010_7554909.jpg
North Las Vegas Airport hosts an open house and allows the public to tour planes on the tarmac on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_011_7554909.jpg
A seaplane sits on display during an open house at the North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_012_7554909.jpg
A P-51D sits on display at the North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_018_7554909.jpg
A Pilatus PC-12 belonging to Steelman Aviation Charter is shown of during an open house at the North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_021_7554909.jpg
A couple looks at planes on display on the tarmac of North Las Vegas Airport during an open house on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_030_7554909.jpg
A Pilatus PC-12 belonging to Steelman Aviation Charter is shown of during an open house at the North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_033_7554909.jpg
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows one of their MD 530F helicopters during an open house at the North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_036_7554909.jpg
People tour aircraft on the tarmac of North Las Vegas Airport during an open house on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas Airport celebrates 75th birthday with open house

web1_nlvairportopenhouse_121016bl_039_7554909.jpg
The Civil Air Patrol shows off an aircraft at the North Las Vegas Airport on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

With booming engines and airplanes galore, the North Las Vegas Airport belatedly celebrated its 75th birthday Saturday, welcoming aviation enthusiasts to an open house event.

Plane owners and organizations based at the facility manned booths where members of the community could ask questions about everything from the airport to earning a pilot’s license. Meanwhile, attendees got a glimpse of planes that fly into and out of the facility as owners stood by to offer tours and information on the aircraft.

“Some residents may not be aware of the many businesses and services that operate out of North Las Vegas Airport, such as Metro Search & Rescue, the helicopter of a local media outlet, sight-seeing tours and even life flights,” Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary A. Vassiliadis said in a news release Wednesday. “It is an integral resource to our community, and has been for some 75 years now.”

The airport, now the second-busiest in the state based on takeoffs and landings, debuted as the Sky Haven Airport on Dec. 7, 1941 — the day of the Pearl Harbor attacks in Hawaii. Officials commemorated the actual opening date anniversary on Wednesday.

The attacks on opening day interrupted scheduled festivities and shut down a flying demonstration as planes were forced to remain grounded. In the following years, the airport faced a series of name and ownership changes, including a 20-year stretch during which it was helmed by Howard Hughes’ Summa Corporation.

Inspecting his plane outside of the airport building, U.S. Air Force Capt. Richard McCann was occassionally interrupted Saturday morning by groups of giddy children.

 

McCann’s plane, which was built in 1980 by a man in Wisconsin, was just one of the aircraft lining the rear of the airport, ready to wow visitors at the open house.

Covered in bright red fabric, the plane — named “Lovely Laura” after his girlfriend — fulfilled a dream of his when he bought it nearly five years ago.

“I’ve always wanted to fly an airplane, and I remember going to things like this as a kid,” he said.

McCann said that he attended in part to show support for the airport, which he believes is an important space for small aircraft owners in the area.

“Having a place that you can do this kind of flying is nice,” he said.

Cathy Stockdale, who also flies her plane out of the airport, agreed.

“It doesn’t get the credit it deserves,” she said. “They just do so much out here.”

Contact Pashtana Usufzy at pusufzy@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @pashtana_u on Twitter.

 