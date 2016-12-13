North Las Vegas apartment complex fire displaces 20 tenants

A fire at a North Las Vegas apartment complex displaced 20 tenants Monday evening.

North Las Vegas firefighters responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. at the Mountain View Apartment complex at 2437 St. George St., near Civic Center Drive. Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments were called to assist, North Las Vegas fire Capt. Cedric Williams said.

The fire started on the roof of a two-story multi-unit building, Williams said. Firefighters contained the blaze within 10 minutes of arrival.

No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross was contacted to help the 20 people displaced. The fire caused heavy water, smoke and fire damage to the units, Williams said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.