North Las Vegas police to host fundraiser for detective killed in crash

North Las Vegas police are partnering with a local Buffalo Wild Wings to raise money for the family of detective Chad Parque, who died early Saturday after suffering critical injuries in a wrong-way crash.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. Friday near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, police said. A 62-year-old woman driving southbound in Martin Luther King Boulevard’s northbound lanes hit Parque’s vehicle head-on, totaling his car and spewing debris throughout the street.

First responders had to cut Parque, 32, out of his crushed vehicle.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. Parque was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition, where he later died.

The fundraiser will take place Wednesday at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 190 W. Craig Road, near Craig Ranch Regional Park. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Las Vegas police will accept donations for Parque’s family.

Parque was a 10-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department. Anyone interested in donating to his family remotely can do so through either the Injured Police Officer’s Fund — Nevada State Bank account No. 905202081 — or Wells Fargo account No. 8754899923, police said.

A third driver and his passenger, both in a truck, struck Parque’s vehicle just after the initial crash, but neither the third driver nor his passenger were injured.

As of Monday, it was unclear why the woman was driving on the wrong side of the street. Police had not released information about impairment, speed or whether the woman had experienced a medical episode.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of Parque near the crash site. Funeral services for Parque will be announced later.

