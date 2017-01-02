North Las Vegas ranks 94th in list of ‘most caring’ cities

North Las Vegas didn’t place high in a recent survey listing the nation’s 100 “most caring” cities.

A WalletHub list ranked North Las Vegas 94th — below Henderson, at 78th, and Las Vegas, at 88th.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked Reno the most caring of Nevada’s cities, at No. 21.

WalletHub used data including the percentage of sheltered homeless people, the number of volunteering hours per person, the percentage of income donated to charity, neighbors doing favors for one another, carpooling, child poverty and student-teacher ratios in the survey.

Reno ranked high in caring but ranked 97th in the lowest percentage of income donated to charity.

North Las Vegas, Henderson and Las Vegas all tied at 71st for the fewest volunteering hours per person and 98th for the fewest residents working in the community and social services per person.

“Its hard to pull data outside of the community,” said Delen Goldberg, public-information officer for the City of North Las Vegas. “I would argue that our residents are some of the most caring and that after the recession, our residents experienced that they are more compassionate.”

The five most caring cities, according to WalletHub, were Virginia Beach, Virginia; Boise, Idaho; Honolulu; Madison, Wisconsin; and Lincoln, Nebraska.

