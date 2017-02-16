North Las Vegas sees $16.6 million boost to budget halfway into the fiscal year

North Las Vegas reported a $16.6 million boost to its budget halfway into the fiscal year, city officials reported Wednesday night.

The increase comes from grants, fines, forfeitures and other collections that were higher than initially anticipated when the City Council approved the budget for the 2016-2017 fiscal year. The City Council unanimously approved the budget adjustment.

“It’s not found money that the city has that we’re adding to the budget,” North Las Vegas Finance Director Darren Adair told the City Council. “It’s adjustments to the budget that occur at the time of process, and not being able to have a crystal ball to see exactly how everything will run.”

Last May, the City Council approved a $138.9 million spending plan for the general fund, which pays for police and fire services, parks, libraries, road repairs and other city necessities. The augmentation boosts the general fund budget to $139.3 million, making it the city’s largest spending plan since the 2010-2011 fiscal year.

The city’s overall budget now stands at $532.3 million, up from the $516.2 million budget that was adopted in May.

