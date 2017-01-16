Route revealed for funeral procession for fallen North Las Vegas police officer

Las Vegas Valley motorists should be aware of potential traffic issues stemming from two police motorcades that are part of Tuesday’s funeral services for the North Las Vegas police detective who was killed in a car crash earlier in January.

Detective Chad Parque, 32, was injured in a head-on collision with a car going the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard on the afternoon of Jan. 6. He was on duty when he was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court parking lot in a department vehicle, police have said. The detective had to be cut from his vehicle; he died early the next morning.

Parque’s funeral is scheduled for noon Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

The first police motorcade will escort the detective and members of his family from the Palm Mortuary at 6701 N. Jones Blvd. to the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. The procession will travel on Jones to 215 Beltway and will head west to transfer onto U.S. Highway 95. The motorcade will head south from there and exit the highway onto Russell Road and arrive at the church about 11 a.m.

The church funeral service is expected to end about 2 p.m., and another, larger motorcade will escort the Parque family to a graveside service.

That route will head west on Russell, head north on U.S. 95, transfer to go east on the Beltway, and travel north on Jones to return to Palm Mortuary.

Motorists should expect traffic delays around the motorcade routes, the church and the grave site during these services.

