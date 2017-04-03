Posted 

Rally raises awareness of plight of missing black women, girls

Attendees light candles during a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Attendees mingle before a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Attendees shout &quot;power to the people&quot; during a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Minister Stretch Sanders says a prayer during a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Attendees share a moment of silence during a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Attendees mingle before a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Attendees light candles as Minister Stretch Sanders, left, speaks during a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Gwen Walker, president and founder of the Walker African-American Museum, lights a candle during a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Minister Stretch Sanders, center left, says a prayer during a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Minister Stretch Sanders speaks during a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Attendees gather during a rally and candlelight vigil recognizing missing black women and children in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A central valley rally Sunday night near a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called attention to the plight of missing black women and girls.

The Black Women and Girls Matter Rally and Candlelight Vigil, hosted by The Black Men in Las Vegas, drew a small crowd to the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Organizers of the vigil highlighted press reports and national statistics citing high numbers of missing black women and girls in a flier about the vigil.

“We will not remain silent and allow this to happen and not say anything,” it reads.

 