Rally raises awareness of plight of missing black women, girls

A central valley rally Sunday night near a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called attention to the plight of missing black women and girls.

The Black Women and Girls Matter Rally and Candlelight Vigil, hosted by The Black Men in Las Vegas, drew a small crowd to the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Organizers of the vigil highlighted press reports and national statistics citing high numbers of missing black women and girls in a flier about the vigil.

“We will not remain silent and allow this to happen and not say anything,” it reads.